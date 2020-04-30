OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERANanaimo RCMP were on scene of a crash Thursday, on Front Street, near Maffeo Sutton Park. (CHRIS BUSH/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Car crashes into canoe monument near Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park

North-bound lane of Front Street blocked due to accident

  • Apr. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo RCMP are on scene in downtown Nanaimo after a car crashed into a canoe monument near Maffeo Sutton Park this afternoon.

The north-bound lane of Front Street is closed off due to the accident.

More to come.

