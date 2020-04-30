Car crashes into canoe monument near Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park

North-bound lane of Front Street blocked due to accident

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERANanaimo RCMP were on scene of a crash Thursday, on Front Street, near Maffeo Sutton Park. (CHRIS BUSH/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP are on scene in downtown Nanaimo after a car crashed into a canoe monument near Maffeo Sutton Park this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP on scene car collided into Squamish Canoe monument on Front Street.

No word on injuries or cause.

The north-bound lane of Front Street is closed off due to the accident.

