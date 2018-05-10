It is believed three people were travelling in this vehicle when it hit the back of an office building in the Gateway Village complex across Saanich Municipal Hall Thursday afternoon. No reports of major injuries are available. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Car crashes into building near Saanich’s Municipal Hall

No report of major injuries among the three presumed passengers

A red, high-powered sports car hit a building near Municipal Hall Thursday afternoon.

Saanich Police and crews from B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the Gateway Village near the intersection of Blanshard Street and Ravine Way just after 4:15 p.m. to investigate the incident. It appears that the northbound vehicle jumped the curb and hit the backside of a building after skidding across the grass.

The left side of the vehicle appears to have suffered damage, but no there were no reports of serious injuries.

This said, crews at one stage attended to a young man, who was presumably travelling in the vehicle. Another young man and young woman also appear to have been in the vehicle when the incident happened.

Police were still on scene at around 4:30 p.m., investigating the incident and directing afternoon traffic through one of the busiest intersections in the Greater Victoria.

