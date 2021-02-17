Emergency crews were called to the old Island Highway and Highland Boulevard, where a compact car rolled and came to rest in a ditch. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Car crashes and rolls along the highway in Nanaimo, driver leaves scene

Incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17

  • Feb. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle rolled off the road next to the old Island Highway this afternoon and the driver left the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews were called out just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the old Island Highway near the intersection with Highland Boulevard, where a car had rolled before coming to rest on its tires in a ditch.

Crews on scene said it appeared the driver had left the scene.

