Car crashes and rolls along the highway in Nanaimo, driver leaves scene

Emergency crews were called to the old Island Highway and Highland Boulevard, where a compact car rolled and came to rest in a ditch. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A vehicle rolled off the road next to the old Island Highway this afternoon and the driver left the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews were called out just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the old Island Highway near the intersection with Highland Boulevard, where a car had rolled before coming to rest on its tires in a ditch.

Crews on scene said it appeared the driver had left the scene.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP on scene Highland Blvd and Old Island Highway were compact car left road rolled into ditch. Driver left crash site, according to emergency crews on scene. #Nanaimo #Traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/AxPNSJkoQ5 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) February 17, 2021

