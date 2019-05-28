Car crash sends sedan into the front of a house

A car crashed into the front of a home in a motor vehicle incident in the Wakesiah area this morning.
A sedan and a Jeep collided at the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street, sending the sedan into a house. Firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m.
Crews at the scene said the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The car crashed into brick planters in the front of the house but the structure itself didn’t appear to be damaged.
Car into home at intersection of Wakesiah Ave and Second St. after sedan and Keep collide. Fire, police, ambulance on scene. Driver of sedan to hospital for reportedly minor injuries.#Nanaimo #Traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/KQPDeb7yYW
— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) May 28, 2019