Car crash sends sedan into the front of a house

A car crashed into a home in a motor vehicle incident at Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street this morning. (Photo submitted)

A car crashed into the front of a home in a motor vehicle incident in the Wakesiah area this morning.

A sedan and a Jeep collided at the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street, sending the sedan into a house. Firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m.

Crews at the scene said the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The car crashed into brick planters in the front of the house but the structure itself didn’t appear to be damaged.

For coverage of other recent car crashes, click here.