Car crash closes off road in Cedar

SUV and CUV collide at Cedar, Harmac and Raines roads

  • Jun. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a crossover utility vehicle caused some detours in Cedar this afternoon.

The vehicles collided at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar, Harmac and Raines roads.

A family member of one of the motorists involved in the crash said the Hyundai CUV was travelling straight onto Harmac Road and the Nissan SUV was turning right onto Harmac Road when the accident happened.

She said the driver of the Hyundai was shaken up, but no one was hurt.

North Cedar Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP all attended the scene. Harmac Road was entirely closed to traffic while crews cleared the scene.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Take a look at BC’s Mobile Medical Unit
Next story
Two Vancouver Island tickets share Max Millions

Just Posted

LETTER: Sinclair problems overblown

  • 17 hours ago

 

Car crash closes off road in Cedar

  • 17 hours ago

 

SLIDESHOW: Grades 4 to 6 students compete in district 1000-Metre Run

 

Online oldies radio station brings Canadian classics to the Okanagan

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read