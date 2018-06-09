Car crash closes off road in Cedar

SUV and CUV collide at Cedar, Harmac and Raines roads

A crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a crossover utility vehicle caused some detours in Cedar this afternoon.

The vehicles collided at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar, Harmac and Raines roads.

A family member of one of the motorists involved in the crash said the Hyundai CUV was travelling straight onto Harmac Road and the Nissan SUV was turning right onto Harmac Road when the accident happened.

She said the driver of the Hyundai was shaken up, but no one was hurt.

North Cedar Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP all attended the scene. Harmac Road was entirely closed to traffic while crews cleared the scene.

