An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leathead Road

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident at the intersection of Leathead Road and Highway 97.

A section of lane is closed in both directions. Traffic is backed up as cars are unable to turn onto Leathead Road from Highway 97.

Two cars were involved in the accident and one person was seen being loaded into a stretcher.

More to come.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.