Car crash causes traffic chaos on Highway 97

The highway reopened around 8:30 p.m., however it took another four hours for traffic to clear

A collision on Highway 97 earlier this week cause traffic chaos for hours.

According to the RCMP, a vehicle struck a power pole Dec. 17 around 4:30 p.m. causing the power line to fall on the road.

As a result, police closed the highway in both directions for nearly four hours between Commonwealth Road and Beaver Lake Road.

The highway slowly reopened with one lane of alternating traffic in each direction before it was fully reopened around 8:30 p.m.

According to Drive BC, it took more than four hours for traffic to clear in the area.

To help with congestion, RCMP asked southbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking Glenmore Road and for northbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking John Hindle Drive.

Despite the powerlines being down, FortisBC said electricity was not affected.

It’s not known how the accident happened or if anyone was injured from the collision.

