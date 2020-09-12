Car crash causes detours at Terminal Avenue

No one hurt in accident Saturday at Terminal Avenue, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue

Crews were called to a crash at Terminal Avenue, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue on Saturday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A crash at the intersection of Terminal Avenue, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue is causing traffic detours Saturday afternoon.

The accident involving two cars happened a little after noon Sept. 12.

Emergency crews at the scene said vehicle occupants were looked over by paramedics at the scene and that there were no injuries.

The crash blocked both lanes of Terminal Avenue northbound. Left turns onto Terminal Avenue from St. George were blocked and access to Terminal Avenue from Princess Royal Avenue was closed as crews cleared the scene.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin