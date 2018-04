A pickup truck and a sedan collided at the intersection of Bowen and Pryde Avenue on Sunday

A GMC pickup truck and a Toyota sedan collided at the intersection of Bowen and Pryde Avenue on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A car crash blocked off part of Bowen Road on Sunday afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue at the scene said no injuries were reported in the accident.

Two lanes of Bowen Road were blocked as crews cleared the scene, but traffic was continuing to flow through the 7-Eleven parking lot.