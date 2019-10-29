(Dave Hamilton)

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

  • Oct. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morning on Highway 97 at the turnoff on Bailey Road.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. involving a blue hatchback and a pickup truck. Firefighters are on scene.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, according to emergency responders.

The highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions, but with minimal effect on traffic flow.

More information to come.

