Car catches fire on the highway south of Nanaimo

No injuries after Audi catches fire on Trans-Canada Highway

  • Jul. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
There were no injuries suffered in a car fire that was extinguished by firefighters south of Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the south-bound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway at Kipp Road, around 2:30 p.m. after an Audi caught fire, according to Ron Gueulette, Cranberry fire chief.

“There were no injuries,” said Gueulette. “It was in the engine [compartment] where it started.”

The south-bound lanes had to be closed due to how extreme the fire was, according to Gueulette, but they have since been re-opened.

