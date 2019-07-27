Car catches fire on the highway south of Nanaimo

No injuries after Audi catches fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Fire crews responded to a car on fire at Kipp Road and Island Highway earlier this afternoon. (Nicholas Pescod Twitter)

There were no injuries suffered in a car fire that was extinguished by firefighters south of Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the south-bound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway at Kipp Road, around 2:30 p.m. after an Audi caught fire, according to Ron Gueulette, Cranberry fire chief.

“There were no injuries,” said Gueulette. “It was in the engine [compartment] where it started.”

The south-bound lanes had to be closed due to how extreme the fire was, according to Gueulette, but they have since been re-opened.

Heading out of #Nanaimo earlier only to spot this vehicle fire. ðŸŽ¥ credit goes to my wife. pic.twitter.com/80PBcBC8sR — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) July 27, 2019

