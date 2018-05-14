Car catches fire near Costco Langley

Valerie Caskey was at Costco this morning when she saw a car on fire on 64 Avenue. Submitted photo by Valerie Caskey

Those driving near Costco this morning may have noticed a plume of smoke in the sky.

A car caught fire on 64 Avenue, just west of 204 Street intersection.

The cause, and other details of the fire have yet to documented, Township of Langley Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson told the Times. He was, however, able to confirm that the call came in around 9:45 Monday morning (May 14), and that fire crews were on scene for more than an hour and a half.

According to witness Valerie Caskey, a gentleman used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

The left turn lane on 204 Street, and a portion of 64 Avenue were blocked for part of the morning.

More details to come.

