Car catches fire in Courtenay

The occupants of a Hyundai Tucson were not injured when their car caught fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 near the intersection of 17th and Willemar in Courtenay.

A Hyundai Tucson caught fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday at 17th and Willemar. The occupants were not hurt. Scott Stanfield photo

Police and firefighters attended the scene. The block around Woodcote Park was cordoned off.

There were two people inside the vehicle, which was moving when it caught fire.

“The car started making funny noises and the next thing they knew, smoke was coming out of the engine compartment,” said Kurt MacDonald, deputy chief at the Courtenay Fire Department. “It’s safe to assume that it was something to do with a mechanical failure in the engine.”

