Car catches fire after crash along Nanaimo’s old Island Highway

Accident happened at 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of Rock City Plaza

A car caught fire after a crash in front of Rock City Plaza on the old Island Highway on Wednesday afternoon. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A car caught fire after a crash in front of a shopping plaza in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Rock City Plaza along the old Island Highway at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, following a crash at the access to the strip mall’s parking lot.

The car fire was knocked down with an extinguisher by a Nanaimo RCMP officer who was first on scene.

Two people were being treated for minor injuries.

Northbound traffic on the highway has been slowed at Rock City Road.

