Car bursts into flames on Wardlaw Avenue

Wardlaw Avenue near Richter Street is blocked while fire crews are on scene

Photo: Laryn Gilmour. Car bursts into flames on Wardlaw Ave. and Richter St. in Kelowna.

Fire crews are on scene of a vehicle blaze on the corner of Richter Street and Wardlaw Avenue.

According to witnesses a passerby flagged down the driver after noticing the bottom of the vehicle was on fire. The driver was able to pull over and jump out of the car before a loud bang was heard flames shot out from under the hood.

The fire is not considered suspicious and appears to have started in the engine. No one was hurt in the incident.

Wardlaw Avenue is blocked while emergency crews remain on scene.

