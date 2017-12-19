Car broken in half following collision

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 58 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

100 Mile RCMP are reminding the public that winter driving conditions have returned to the 100 Mile House area. Please slow down and drive in accordance with the weather and road conditions.

Two-vehicle collision

On Dec. 18, 100 Mile RCMP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near the 103 Mile West Road. The female driver of a north bound Pontiac Grand-Am drifted onto the shoulder and tried to correct. Her vehicle spun into the oncoming lane and was struck by a Dodge 1500 pick-up. The Grand-Am broke in half from the impact. The female driver was treated for critical injuries at the scene and subsequently transported from 100 Mile House Hospital by Air Ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital. The driver of the pick-up was also transported to 100 Mile House Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No charges are being contemplated at this time.

Vehicle lost control

On Dec. 15, 100 Mile RCMP and emergency crews were called to Saunders Crescent in 103 Mile Subdivision for a vehicle which had lost control and left the roadway. The male driver of Nissan Frontier lost control while driving in a curve on the hill. His vehicle left the road and went over a large embankment and came to rest in a yard. Both occupants were examined at the scene and the female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vehicle flipped into lake

On Dec. 15th, 100 Mile RCMP and emergency crews were called to a single vehicle rollover collision on Ruth Lake Road. The male driver of a Ford pick-up lost control and went off the road and the vehicle flipped into the lake. The driver was able to extricate himself and get to his residence. The vehicle was towed from the Lake. Natural Resources were also called to determine if there was any environmental damage.

Crime Stopper Tips of the Week

Sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 12, unknown culprits stole a Husqvarna chainsaw from a shed on a property in the 6000 block of Stokes Road south of 100 Mile House. The value of loss is estimated to be around $500.

At 10:25 pm on Oct. 12, a male was observed on surveillance video spray-painting graffiti on the sidewalk in front of 195 Birch Avenue in downtown 100 Mile House. A dark coloured car is seen in the video and is believed to be that of the suspect. The only description available is that the male is in his 20’s and has dark hair.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.