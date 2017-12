The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at Mostar Road and the old Island Highway

A car and a sport-utility vehicle collided just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the intersection of Mostar Road and the old Island Highway. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Two vehicles had to be towed after a crash at the intersection of Mostar Road and the old Island Highway.

A car and a sport-utility vehicle collided just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 in the southbound merge lane onto the highway.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue at the scene said there were no injuries in the fender-bender.

