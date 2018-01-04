B.C. Ambulance crews, RCMP and Cranberry volunteer firefighters clear up a collision between a Ford Mustang and a semi tractor Thursday morning, Jan. 4 on the Island Highway. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Car and semi truck collide on Island Highway

Crash south of Nanaimo slows southbound traffic

B.C. Ambulance crews, RCMP and Cranberry volunteer firefighters cleared up a collision between a Ford Mustang and a semi tractor Thursday morning, Jan. 4. The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Island Highway near Morden Road.

Emergency personnel at the scene said the driver of the Mustang was taken to hospital, but appeared to have suffered minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, which appeared to have little external damage.

The southbound slow lane of the highway was closed until both vehicles were towed from the scene.

