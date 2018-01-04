B.C. Ambulance crews, RCMP and Cranberry volunteer firefighters clear up a collision between a Ford Mustang and a semi tractor Thursday morning, Jan. 4 on the Island Highway. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Car and semi truck collide on highway south of Nanaimo

Crash south of Nanaimo slows southbound traffic

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

B.C. Ambulance crews, RCMP and Cranberry volunteer firefighters cleared up a collision between a Ford Mustang and a semi tractor Thursday, Jan. 4. The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Island Highway near Morden Road.

Emergency personnel at the scene said the driver of the Mustang was taken to hospital, but appeared to have suffered minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, which appeared to have little external damage.

The southbound slow lane of the highway was closed until both vehicles were towed from the scene.

tweet

Previous story
Police looking for break-and-enter suspect caught on surveillance video
Next story
After a big year; Trail sets sights on 2018

Just Posted

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

  • 12 hours ago
  • by

 

Year in Review: August

  • 12 hours ago

 

Hockey milestones stir memories

 

Louis appointed to committee

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read