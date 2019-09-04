Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

Two vehicles involved in accident that knocks out street signs

Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection in the 4800-block of Pleasant Valley Road on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Cathie Bal - Facebook)

Motorists can expect delays near Pleasant Valley Road after two vehicles collided out front of the Butcher Boys Grocery Store in the 4800-block at around 3:15 p.m.

Ambulance, RCMP and fire are on scene.

Motor vehicle accident has traffic moving slowly around the Butcher Boys Grocery Store in #Vernon. pic.twitter.com/cGNDQAIwE4 — CaitlinClow (@caitleerach) September 4, 2019

All occupants involved have been able to exit the vehicles. There are no reports on injuries at this time.

The City of Vernon crew is also being dispatched as some road signs have been damaged in the incident.

Fire crews will remain on scene to clean up fluid and it is reported that traffic is being affected.

READ MORE: Vernon to test traffic lights starting next week

READ MORE: Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.