A two-car accident on Highway 97 near University Way has slowed traffic on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Car accident slows southbound traffic on Kelowna’s Hwy. 97

Two-car accident slows traffic to a crawl

  • Jul. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multi-vehical collision Thursday afternoon has slowed traffic on University Way and Highway 97.

One vehicle’s occupant or occupants were reported to be trapped inside as the doors were jammed stuck.

There are no reports of injuries and firefighters said everyone involved has been able to get out of the vehicles.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior
Next story
Nanaimo mom says she will go to court to try to get allegedly abducted daughter back

Just Posted

Most Read