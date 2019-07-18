Car accident slows southbound traffic on Kelowna’s Hwy. 97

A two-car accident on Highway 97 near University Way has slowed traffic on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

A multi-vehical collision Thursday afternoon has slowed traffic on University Way and Highway 97.

#Kelowna Crews responding to Hwy 97 and University Way for a MVA — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) July 18, 2019

One vehicle’s occupant or occupants were reported to be trapped inside as the doors were jammed stuck.

There are no reports of injuries and firefighters said everyone involved has been able to get out of the vehicles.

