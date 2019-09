First responders are on their way to the scene

First responders are on their way to an accident scene east of Revelstoke. (file photo)

DriveBC is reporting that there is an accident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

First responders are currently on their way to a site approximately 10 km east of the city.

More information to come.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident, 10 km east of #Revelstoke. Crews on route. Drive with care. Expect delays. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 3, 2019

