Capturing the comet Neowise out by Fort Steele

Local photographer Chad St. Pierre captured images of the Comet Neowise out in the Fort Steele area, which has been visible to the naked eye in the northern hemisphere for the last few weeks. The comet was discovered in March, and captured the imagination of stargazers, astronomers and photographers as it became brighter and brighter in June and July as it moved closer to the Earth. Photos courtesy Chad St. Pierre.