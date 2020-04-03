Captain America joins friendly Abbotsford Spider-Man to take down trash

Even superheros need help sometimes – you’re not alone.

Abbotsford’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has called in Captain America for some back up to fight the city’s trash, and bring smiles back to the community along the way.

Spidey was first seen joining the city’s garbage crews on the morning of March 20. But yesterday, April 2, he was joined by another superhero to help carry out the much-needed essential service of keeping the community clean.

“The kids so need this right now,” said one Abbotsford citizen on Facebook. “Can’t tell you how excited my grandkids get when the garbage men come up the street.”

“That’s awesome,” said another. “Let’s all try and make each other smile, if only for a minute.”

