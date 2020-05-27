Capital Regional District prepares to reopen regional campgrounds

The sun rises just above the horizon at Island View Beach. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents will once again be able to enjoy some of Greater Victoria’s camping options.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) will reopen regional park campgrounds on June 5, including sites at Island View Beach, Sooke Potholes and Jordan River regional parks.

Following COVID-19 measures set by the province, camping will look a little different at the parks. Sites will be cleaned between occupancies but visitors are encouraged to bring a cleaning kit for amenities around campsites such as picnic tables, and are asked to practise proper hand hygiene while camping. Capacities at the sites are also being reduced to six people (from seven) to be in line with social distancing recommendations and in an effort to reduce gatherings.

All sites at Island View Beach campground will only be reservable, with no first-come, first-served options. The group fire ring at that site will also be closed, and no fires are permitted on the beach as per local bylaws.

The CRD is asking visitors to all of its regional and electoral area parks to demonstrate responsible use. Visitors are reminded to adhere to COVID-19 measures and recommendations from the provincial health officer and are asked to stay home if sick.

Visitors can expect to see a more visible presence from staff in parks, offering reminders of responsible park usage while enforcing bylaws.

Online registration for Island View Beach Regional Park Campground opens May 29. Sites at Sooke Potholes Regional Park and Jordan River Regional Park will be issued on a first-come first-served basis. The CRD is also reminding park visitors that camping is not permitted outside of the official campgrounds.

