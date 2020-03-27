Capital City Comic Con goes ‘digital’ in wake of COVID-19

Convention organizers ask fans to post to Facebook and Twitter over weekend

Capital City Comic is going virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 12 organizers announced that the third annual event would be postponed out of an “abundance of caution.” The following week the government banned gatherings of more than 50 people in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus – a decision that would have effectively cancelled the Victoria comic con event anyways.

But on March 19 organizers announced that they would be hosting a virtual event, inviting the public to post to Twitter with the hashtag #capcitycomic, or tag the Capital City Comic Con Facebook page in all of their comic con-related activities on March 28 and 29.

“We will be adding a pinned post Saturday morning on our Facebook page and would love if everyone shared some fun cosplay photos on it!” organizers posted. “Who knows what other fun might pop up on our Facebook during that weekend! Be sure to share with your friends and family and let’s have some fun!”

Capital City Comic Con said its team is “furiously working behind the scenes on securing a new date” for the 2020 event.

This year’s convention would have starred Gates McFadden from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Tricia Helfer of Battlestar Galactica and Sean Gunn, known for starring in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

