Cannings leads in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

See the latest local results from the federal election.

Incumbent New Democrat Richard Cannings is leading Conservative Helena Konanz in the battle for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

With 220 of 289 polls reporting, Cannings is ahead of Konanz 15,926 to 13,912. Liberal Ken Robertson is a distant third with 5,065 while Sean Taylor of the People’s Party has 2,898 and Tara Howse of the Green Party has 1,586.

In neighbouring Kootenay-Columbia, with 209 of 266 polls reporting, incumbent Conservative Rob Morrison leads New Democrat Wayne Stetski 14,012 to 12,978.

(MORE TO COME)

