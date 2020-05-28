Cannery Brewing’s patio expansion plans delayed by COVID-19

Once open, the new patio will look quite different than originally planned

Cannery Brewing’s plans for a new patio and outdoor recreation have been delayed due to COVID-19. The brewery hopes a modified version of the patio will be open by mid-summer. (Cannery Brewing / Facebook)

If it weren’t for COVID-19, Cannery Brewing would be preparing for the grand-opening of a new large, outdoor patio and recreation area right about now.

The brewery had envisioned June 1 as ribbon-cutting day for the new patio.

However, the pandemic has forced the brewery to delay the opening of the patio until mid-summer; and once it is open the space won’t be the same as originally planned.

READ MORE: Council voices approval of brewery patio expansion

READ MORE: Controversial patio expansion in downtown Penticton to be addressed at council

Co-owner, Patt Dyck still believes that a “modified version” of the patio could be open by July.

Once open the capacity of the patio will be much lower than originally anticipated as physical distancing measures are expected to remain in place throughout the summer.

“It will be a little more low-key than what we had originally planned,” she said. “We’re still in the process of getting all of our ducks in a row because COVID has changed all of those ducks.”

The majority of the work that needed to be done to expand the patio, explained Dyck, was plumbing and electrical but the pandemic through a wrench into those plans. The brewery needed to construct new washrooms to accommodate the added patrons and a roof over the patio.

Ideally these renovations would have started immediately after the brewery received the city’s approval to go ahead with the expansion, but were delayed until recently.

The original intentions for the patio were to seat 70-80 people with room for outdoor games such as bocce ball. The maximum capacity of 199 would be reserved for special events.

COVID-19 has also made any outdoor activity on the patio impossible this summer.

Dyck said, hopefully, that this summer’s version of the patio is “temporary” and the brewery can carry out their original vision by summer 2021.

READ MORE: Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News