Cannery Brewing’s label enters the final round of Best Label Competition

The label for the Sunblink Berry Sour is up against Twin Sails Brewing Co.'s Dead Sea label

Cannery Brewing and its label for Sunblink Berry Sour, designed by Super Deluxe Creative, is in the final round of the Great Okanagan Beer Festival’s Best Label Competition presented by Westkey. The label is up against Twin Sails Brewing Co. and its Dead Sea label. (Photo submitted)

Cannery Brewing’s label for Sunblink Berry Sour has made it to the final round of the Best Label Competition presented by Westkey for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival.

In round two, the Penticton brewery’s label went up against Kelowna’s Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. and its label for their Homewrecker brew. A tight competition, Cannery pulled out the win with 52 per cent of the 644 votes in the Facebook poll.

READ ALSO: Cannery Brewing ahead in round two of Best Label Competition

The contest began with eight breweries’ labels battling head to head to win the title of Best Label at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival presented by The Train Station Pub. The Sunblink Berry Sour label, which was designed by Skyler Punnett and Paul Higgins with Super Deluxe Creative, has also bested Vancouver Island Brewing and its label for Magic Hour Grapefruit Gose.

READ ALSO: Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

In the final round of the Best Label Competition presented by Westkey, the Sunblink Berry Sour label is up against Twin Sails Brewing and its label for Dead Sea. At 11:30 a.m. on April 16 with six days left in the ongoing Facebook poll, Dead Sea is ahead with 52 per cent of the 522 votes.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival presented by The Train Station Pub takes place from May 5 to 12 in Kelowna, with the main event taking place May 11 at Waterfront Park.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.