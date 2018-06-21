Cannabis retail gets Open House treatment June 27 in Chilliwack

Attendees to be surveyed on retail zoning, licensing and public consumption of cannabis

City of Chilliwack is hosting a cannabis retail open house June 27 at Evergreen Hall, hosted by City of Chilliwack to gather public input on zoning, business licensing and more. (Black Press file)

Have an opinion about public consumption of cannabis in Chilliwack?

An open house is set for June 27 at Evergreen Hall, hosted by City of Chilliwack to gather public input on zoning and business licensing questions, as well as the regulation of cannabis retail in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Legalization coming in October

Storyboards around the room will provide additional information.

In February, city officials said they would draft a new zone for private retail sales of non-medical cannabis, and then placed a blanket ban on retail sales until federal guidelines and provincial licensing of the cannabis retail landscape are in place.

Open House on Zoning Regulations for Cannabis Retail Stores, Thursday, June 28, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Hall, 9291 Corbould St.

Chilliwack residents who show up will be asked to fill out a survey about cannabis retail zoning, licensing and public consumption.

For more details call at 604.793.2906 or planning@chilliwack.com or visit chilliwack.com/retailcannabis.

READ MORE: Blanket ban on retail Chilliwack

READ MORE: Cannabis retail on reserve

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.