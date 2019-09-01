Cannabis processing plant proposed for North Langley

The plant is proposed for the industrial area near the Golden Ears Bridge

A newly proposed cannabis processing facility for the industrial district of North Langley will likely come before Township council sometime this fall.

The developer of the proposed processing plant, at 20133 102nd Street in northwest Walnut Grove, held a public information meeting earlier this month.

Anya Paskovic of Aplin & Martin said the meeting involved an overview of the company and the types of processing planned for the site.

The request for a zoning amendment is one of a number that have been coming before council since legalization

“We have had previous cannabis processing,” noted Ramin Seifi, the Township’s general manager of community development.

The application for the processing plant came in a few months ago.

It’s not the first processing plant, but it may be the first where extraction and processing are together in one application that the Township has seen since legalization last year.

It’s unlikely Township staff will oppose the granting of an amendment.

“Other similar types of uses are allowed [in that zone],” Seifi said.

This won’t be the last rezoning request for cannabis the Township sees in the next few months.

“There may be one or two other ones in process,” said Seifi.

