Cannabis not welcome on Central Okanagan school grounds

The Central Okanagan School District has clarified how the legalization of cannabis will impact local schools.

In a letter to parents, Central Okanagan School District superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal reiterated that the legislation includes significant restrictions aimed at preventing access to cannabis by minors under the age of 19.

The Federal Cannabis Act, which became effective on Wednesday, permits Canadians to purchase, grow and possess cannabis and related products for recreational purposes.

The province has also enacted both the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act and Cannabis Distribution Act to regulate how marijuana can be sold, distributed and consumed in B.C.

Kaardal noted school district policies with regards to the legislation:

* Cannabis cannot be consumed in or on school property or within a prescribed distance.

* Cannabis cannot be smoked or vaped in a vehicle or anywhere where tobacco smoking and vaping are prohibited, including a workplace, playground or other park, sports field, skate park or other places where children commonly gather, near entry/exits, or at a bus stop.

*Cannabis cannot be sold, supplied, or allowed to be consumed by minors, in addition to a variety of other measures to prohibit and prevent access of cannabis to minors.

“As a school district, all staff are tasked with fostering a safe and effective learning environment for a vulnerable population,” Kaardal stated in the letter.

“Public school administrators, teachers, and support staff act as role models for K-12 students in their formative years of development.”

