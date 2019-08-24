Cannabis Cottage opens its doors in Penticton

After months of prepartions and renovations, Cannabis Cottage was finally able to officially open its doors on Saturday.

Located at 385 Martin St., the store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Owners Kevin and Mariana Wolff said opening day was steady but not too busy, which was exactly what they were hoping for.

“It’s going good so far, it’s as steady as we wanted it to be. We just wanted to get everybody trained and make sure we have a good flow, so we didn’t want to get overwhelmed,” said Kevin, who noted most customers were either looking to purchase High-THC content cannabis or pure CBD content cannabis, in flower and spray form respectively.

Kevin said while there was initial concerns from the public about the store’s location, specifically being next door to a church, the church’s pastor has already stopped in to congratulate them on their opening.

“All of our neighbours have been supportive, the pastor from the church came by, the people next door have all been in,” said Kevin. “We kind of did a pre-launch last night (Friday) and had the doors opened for a couple hours to find all of the kinks and work them out.”

Kevin said the name for their business was inspired by the rustic and quaint building they are located in. He was told by the landlord that it was originally constructed in 1914, which necessitated a few upgrades such as widening doorways for accessibility.

While they are the third cannabis dispensary to officially open in Penticton, Kevin said they are still nervous about how well they will fare with the current limit of 14 stores in the city.

“We’re a little nervous, I think it could flood the market a little too much. Especially if they open up the cap of allowing 14 stores in the city – how many liquor stores are there in the downtown core? Not that many,” said Kevin.

For now, the Wolff’s are grateful for the support they’ve received so far and say they are planning a grand opening event for some time in September.

