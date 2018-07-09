File photo Proposed White Rock bylaws would allow for a pilot retail operation, regulate areas in which cannabis smoking would be prohibited.

Cannabis bylaws on White Rock agenda

Council vote would advance framework for legalized use and retail

  Jul. 9, 2018
  • News

White Rock council will vote tonight (July 9) on two bylaws connected with impending recreational cannabis legalization.

An amendment to the city’s zoning bylaw would provide for a temporary use permit to allow a single cannabis retail store in the city as a pilot program – part of the city’s “limited and gradual” approach to introducing cannabis retailing in the city once it legalized nationally in October.

If given first and second readings at tonight’s meeting, the proposed amendment bylaw will move forward to a public hearing – as yet unscheduled – for further input.

An amendment to the city’s public health smoking protection bylaw – which will specifically add cannabis to tobacco as a substance that may not be smoked in already-defined areas – is also on the council agenda for first, second and third readings.

