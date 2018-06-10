Cannabis back on the table at Esquimalt council

As the Senate voted to pass the legalization of marijuana this week, so too will the item return to the council table tomorrow in Esquimalt.

The Township will hold a public hearing at the June 11 meeting in council chambers, as they continue to map out a bylaw to regulate the production and sale of cannabis in Esquimalt.

The bylaw prohibits the retail sale of cannabis unless the location is specifically rezoned to allow a “cannabis sales store” and requires “cannabis lounges” and similar facilities to also be rezoned for such use.

Definitions for key terms like “cannabis”, “cannabis lounge”, and “cannabis sales store” are also included in the bylaw, as well as exceptions to growing or producing marijuana, cannabis, or similar plants on ALR land where it is grown under the authority of Health Canada-issued licensing.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include making a final decision on fire dispatch services for Esquimalt Fire Rescue as well as considering the adoption of a zoning bylaw amended with regard to a forthcoming development at 615 Fernhill Road.

As well, consideration of a development variance permit for 801 Esquimalt Road will appear before council and the rescinding of a third reading of an amended bylaw for 669 Constance Avenue, part of the Corvette Landing development.

Esquimalt council will convene for a special meeting of council, Monday, June 11 at 5:45 p.m., followed by the public council meeting at 7 p.m. at municipal hall (1229 Esquimalt Road).

