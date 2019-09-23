Canine crimefighter leads to West Trail drug bust

Jimmy is part of the ‘E’ Division Roving Traffic Police Dog Services Unit. (Submitted photo)

Jimmy, the scent-sniffing sleuth, is helping to make Silver City streets safer, one search at a time.

Guided by his RCMP handler, the German Shepherd, a three-year old police service dog, carried out a roadside investigation in West Trail last week.

His nose led to a stash of fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia, resulting in pending charges for the woman driver.

Read more about Jimmy: Trail RCMP’s newest member has a nose for crime

The case began the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16, in the neighbourhood of Topping Street and Portland Avenue.

“The ‘E’ Division Roving Traffic Police Dog Services Unit conducted a traffic stop and investigation into a 58-year-old-female who was driving in a green Volkswagen Beetle with a burnt out headlight,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Sept. 23 news brief.

“‘Jimmy’ and his handler conducted a search which led to the detection and seizure of three grams of fentanyl. Drug trafficking paraphernalia was also seized,” he said.

“The investigation is ongoing and charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel.”

The ‘E’ Division Roving Traffic Police Dog Services Unit conducts routine patrols in the Trail and Greater Area in an effort to reduce the influence of illicit drugs and drug trafficking in the community.

