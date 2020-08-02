Canim Lake vehicle rollover ruled ‘unfortunate accident’

Sirens were heard at Canim Lake shortly on July 22, due to a single-vehicle rollover.

Sirens were heard at Canim Lake shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, as police responded to a single-vehicle rollover off the Canim Lake South Road.

RCMP Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said it appears a group of people towing trailers were travelling from Clearwater to Howard Lake when the incident occurred. A truck towing a camper and a trailer with a 12-foot rowboat got too close to the shoulder of the road and rolled off the side of the road towards Canim Lake, landing upside down. No one was injured.

Birtwistle said no charges are expected in relation to the incident, which was attended by Canim Lake Fire Department and BC Ambulance.

“It appears the road is very soft and slippery from the recent rainfall,” Birtwistle said. “They’re all newer vehicles, a newer boat trailer, and we all know that boats are expensive. It’s going to be a high-value loss for the driver but he’s insured and it is what it is, just an unfortunate accident.”

Birtwistle advises motorists to do their best to maintain their lane while out in the woods, especially when the roads may be soft.

He urges drivers to be cautious and take their time in such situations.

