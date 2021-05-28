Canim Lake to fibre optic internet

Telus fibre optic internet is on its way to Canim Lake, but officials are tight-lipped about the project pending a government announcement.

Residents in Canim Lake received letters in late April stating that Telus PureFibre would be soon under construction in their community, offering “superior speed, quality and reliability for your internet, TV, phone and additional services.”

Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner – who is area director for Forest Grove-Canim Lake – confirmed the news in an email newsletter May 13, noting she had “given up waiting for the government to announce this, as I was sworn to secrecy from this past February.”

Details on the coverage area have not been released. Representatives from both Telus and B.C.’s Ministry of Citizens’ Services told the Free Press no further information would be made public until the official government announcement is made within the next few weeks.

According to the letter from Telus, work is expected to take place between now and October between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents who are interested in joining the fibre optic network can then request a connection from their home to the main network.

100 Mile House Free Press