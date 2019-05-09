Canim Lake Band teen reflects on being First Nations Role Model for 2018

Terrance Hubick-Archie is no stranger in Canim Lake or 100 Mile House, and to hear his mom, Margo Archie, speak about him it’s no surprise the Grade 12 Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) student was selected as School District 27’s Indigenous Role Model for 2018.

“He’s done so much for the community – volunteering, he hunts and fishes for the elders. So it goes well beyond this leadership role. He was always a giver in this community as well as where we came from in Duncan,” said Archie before telling a story that gives insight into her son’s character.

When they were still living in Duncan, Archie was on the board of the local friendship centre for 14 years there. When Hubick-Archie was three, he joined her at the centre’s annual general meeting.

RELATED: School District 27 announces 2018 First Nations role models

“They asked if there was anyone else who wants to speak and he’s sitting there and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness, what is going to come out of his mouth.’ He stood up on his chair and addressed the whole forum and said he just wanted to say thank you to the elders and all the people for coming and thank the cooks for the food.”

The Grade 12 student has always been involved with something or other, which is why he said that when he was named as the First Nations Role Model for 2018 he said his peers told him it was perfect.

Hubick-Archie, who either wants to be a heavy-duty mechanic with some electrician tickets or involved in Indigenous policing, said his role focused on visiting schools and events all over the district, including the Williams Lake Stampede and Orange Shirt Day in 100 Mile House.

“My favourite part was going to the Kamloopa Powwow,” said Hubick-Archie, explaining the selected role models can represent the school district anywhere. “It was cool because there were so many different people there and a whole bunch of school teachers from other districts came up and ask you about how they can start a program for their students at their school.”

He also attended the People of the River Powwow in Chilliwack and a powwow in Duncan, saying school representatives and others were taken by the program.

“Orange Shirt Day was another good one. I didn’t really do that much there but I went up on stage and announced myself as the First Nations Role Model because there’s all the youth up there who could be interested in it all,” said Hubick-Archie. “It’s good to get the First Nations Role Model program out there.”

Another event he attended was a school district’s poetry competition, where students from kindergarten to Grade 12 can enter. Hubick-Archie and the other role model, Denza Phung judged the poetry and announced the winners. One of the participants was a young girl from the 100 Mile Elementary School.

“She didn’t place, but her poem that he read was very significant. It was unbelievable coming from an elementary student, and [for him] to present her in front of her peers shows she went that extra step and it could eventually lead to [her] eventually being a role model like Terrance is,” said Archie.

To join the program, students need to apply as well as write an essay (five paragraphs minimum) on why they make a good role model. Students interested in becoming the role model for 2019 and in the future should talk to the First Nations counsellor at their school.

SD27 will be honouring Hubick-Archie in Williams Lake at Marie Sharpe Elementary School Gymnasium on May 23. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with a feast at 5 p.m. The candidates for 2019 will be unveiled and present their speeches.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.