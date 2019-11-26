Canfor curtailing all sawmill operations in B.C. for two weeks in December

The company announced the curtailment on Nov. 25

Canfor is curtailing operations at all sawmills across B.C. at the end of December.

All sawmills, except WynnWood, will be curtailed for two weeks from Dec. 23 until Jan. 3, with operations resuming on Jan. 6, stated a Nov. 25 news release from Canfor Corporation.

WynnWood in Wynndel B.C. is the exception as that sawmill is curtailing for five days only.

The curtailments are due to high cost of fibre and a continued week lumber market, which are making the operation conditions in B.C. uneconomic, read the release.

“We deeply regret that our employees have been impacted by multiple curtailments in 2019, we know it has been a difficult year for our employees, contractors, their families and the local communities,” said Stephen Mackie, senior vice president, Canadian Operations, Canfor.

These curtailments will remove almost 58 million board feet of production output and are in addition to all previously announced capacity reductions.

