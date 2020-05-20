Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The closure is a result of insufficient supply of economically viable timber following the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic and more.

Canfor is permanently closing their Isle Pierre Mill near Prince George, the company announced Wednesday.

In a May 20 news release, officials said the closure will take effect in the third quarter of 2020. The reason for closure is “insufficient supply of economically viable timber following the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic, coupled with major global economic downturn as a result of COVID-19.”

Isle Pierre sawmill has an annual production capacity of approximately 120 million board feet and is currently a one-shift operation.

Don Kayne, president and CEO of Canfor Corporation was quoted in the release saying that the company will “work hard to redeploy as many employees as possible to other opportunities throughout the company.”

More to come.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

