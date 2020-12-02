Candy Cane Lane cancelled

In light of the current provincial health orders restricting community events, the City of Penticton and Hoodoo Adventures have decided to cancel the 2020 Candy Cane Lane event that was planned for Dec 13 in the parking lot of the South Okanagan Events Centre.

But all hope is not lost, says Hoodoo Adventures staff who remain optimistic that they can still do something special for the community this year.

“We are disappointed that we can’t organize Candy Cane Lane, but are determined to continue to focus on what we can do, not what we can’t, so we’re working hard on a new festive plan for the community.” explains Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures.

“It has been a hard year for everyone and the last thing we want is more disappointment, so as has been our mandate at Hoodoos all year, we will focus on what we can do, not what we can’t, and ask other businesses to join us in this new festive celebration. In fact, I am having a zoom meeting with Santa and he has a special message to share in hopes we can all come together in a different way this holiday season, so watch this space for that recording coming soon!”

With the cancellation of Candy Cane Lane we are now offering the Holiday Spirit Map.

Businesses will set up their festive displays throughout City and our Holiday Spirit Map will be posted by Hoodoo on Dec. 10. Family/households will be able to drive or walk through the City to take in all the lights and sights brought to you by local businesses who want to share the festive season with you.

The event is free to public. If you take a photo of your family out exploring the Holiday Spirit Map sites and post with #holidayspiritmap and tag Hoodoo Adventures, you will go in to win a holiday grand prize.

