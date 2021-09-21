Candlelight vigil to remember missing 22-year-old Chilliwack angler

'Let's light a candle, say a prayer, and keep Jess and his family in our hearts,' says Sept. 30 invite

All that was found by the river was an open tackle box.

Friends and family of a missing angler are planning to gather where he was last seen at the Fraser River to remember him with love and prayers.

A candlelight vigil for Jess Nadin, 22, is set for Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the corner of McDonald Road and Ballam Road.

“With devastation, pain, and sadness we want to take this time to think of Jess.

“So let’s light a candle, say a prayer, and keep Jess and his family in our hearts,” according to poster for the Sept. 30 candlelight vigil on the Missing: Jess Nadin page.

The avid angler was dropped off near the river by family to go fishing at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. When they returned two hours later to retrieve him there was no sign of Nadin, or his fishing rod, only his tackle box left behind, according to the missing man poster.

Intensive searches were undertaken by friends, family, police dog services and Chilliwack Search and Rescue volunteers in the days after he went missing.

Dash cam footage is being sought by police from motorists who may have been in the area, or seen vehicles in the area, of Ballam and MacDonald, on Sept. 13 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The police file number to quote is #2021-39906, when calling the non-emergency RCMP line 604-792-4611.

