Candlelight vigil held in Kelowna to remember Shane Bourdin

Father of two died at Kelowna temporary overnight shelter earlier this week.

Friends and family gathered around a candlelight vigil at Kelowna’s temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Park on Wednesday night to pay their respects to Shane Bourdin, a father of three who died in the area earlier this week.

During the event, approximately 75 people held glow sticks and candles around a memorial to honour Shane and the loved ones he left behind.

One person who traveled all the way from Alberta to attend the ceremony was Shane’s mother Theresa Whittier.

During the event, Theresa said she was frustrated that nothing more had been done to save Shane’s life while he was camping out in the cold.

“I am angry. I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now. My son died being out here,” said Theresa.

“Now that he’s died, the city is rushing to put all these people indoors. Why did this not happen while my son was still alive?”.

Theresa said Shane leaves behind a number of close family members.

“My son is dead. He’s gone forever and his kids will never see him again and neither will I, my son or my daughter,” said Theresa.

“I need to be proud of what he has done to help out all of his family down here in the tents. I’m so proud of my son and I’ll hold onto him in my heart forever.”

Kelowna resident Bryn Mcnair, a person who came down to the shelter over the last two weeks to help out those in need, said Shane was also going out of his way to help people.

“He always had a huge smile and was always willing to help,” said Bryn

“If any of use came in with food or water (to the shelter), he was the first to say ‘hey, can I help you’.”

Kelowna residents at the vigil also dropped off Naloxone kits and toiletries to help get people experiencing homelessness at the shelter through the winter.

Earlier in November, the city moved people experiencing homelessness living in “tent city” on Leon Avenue to two different temporary overnight shelters away from downtown. Thos two locations were at Recreation Avenue and at the base of Knox Mountain Park.

According to Homeless Hub, approximately 286 people are experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Candlelight vigil organized for father of two who died at Kelowna homeless camp

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.