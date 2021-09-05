Candlelight vigil for missing Langley City woman

Event for Naomi Onotera set for Sendall Gardens at 7 p.m. tonight

A candlight vigil for Naomi Onotera is set for tonight, Sunday, Sept. 5, at Sendall Gardens at 20210 50th Avenue at 7 p.m. (file)

As the search for Naomi Onotera continues, a candlelight vigil for the missing Langley City woman is being organized.

As posted by a Facebook group “Missing People of Canada,” the event is set for tonight, Sunday, Sept. 5, at Sendall Gardens at 20210 50th Avenue at 7 p.m.

Onotera, 40, was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 28.

At the time of her disappearance, officers believe Onotera was wearing black, stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom and a black T-shirt.

She is described as 5’9″ tall, 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police, search and rescue crews and volunteers have been trying to find her without success.

The investigation into Onotera’s disappearance has been taken over by Langley Serious Crime investigators.

Residents in Onotera’s neighbourhood are being asked by police to review their video surveillance or dash camera footage from the day of her disappearance from 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Investigation into disappearance of Naomi Onotera is now in the hands of #Langley Serious Crime. Onotera was believed to be wearing black, pants w/ slight flair @ bottom & a black t-shirt. Tipline 604-532-3398

Non-Emerg 604-532-3200#rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp https://t.co/HAAXA6Gtwg pic.twitter.com/mF5snhEVfw — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) September 1, 2021

Those with video are asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip-line at 604-532-3398, where an officer will arrange to retrieve the video. Others who may have any information about Onotera are also asked to contact the tip line.

Among those helping with the search is the family of Port Moody’s Trina Hunt.

Hunt, 48, was found dead near Hope after she was reported missing by her husband.

A Facebook page dedicated to the search for Onotera was launched by Trina Hunt’s cousin-in-law, Stephanie Stella.

“My family understands the anguish and trauma that occurs when a loved one disappears, after our Trina went missing in January,” Stella told the Langley Advance Times.

Stella said she received permission from Onotera’s family prior.

