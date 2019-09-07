Candle Creek Half marathon has successful inaugural run

Clearwater's Candle Creek Half Marathon took place last weekend and organizers said it was a great success with 139 registered participants.

For the Women’s 21 km race Veronika Satinska from Clearwater came in first place, Erin Daniel of Yellowhead County came in second, and Leah Blair of Clearwater took the third-place spot.

The Men’s 21 km race saw Graham Hansel of Clearwater take first place, Derek Miller of Clearwater came in second and Little Fort’s Will Dana took third.

In the Women’s 10 km event Lindsay Richardson of Kamloops came in first, Denise Francoeur of Kamloops took second and Josee Cooperman of Clearwater took the third-place spot.

The Men’s 10 km race saw Olin Coates of Clearwater win the number one spot, Michal Drapac of Clearwater took second place and Tom Wilson of Kamloops came in third.

In the Women’s 5 km event Jennifer Muir of Kamloops came in first place, Sam Jensen of Clearwater came in second and Brandy Bernard of North Vancouver took the third-place spot.

For the Men’s 5 km portion Paul Mackey of Kamloops came in first place, Greg Smith of Barriere came in second place and Olen Jensen of Clearwater took third place.

In the Girl’s 2.5 km race Cleo Coates of Clearwater took first place and Emma Cederholm of 150 Mile House came in second.

For the Boys 2.5 km race Gion Volk of Clearwater came in first place, Daniel Sorenson of Vancouver came in second place and Markus Sorenson of Vancouver took third place.

“I now know what it would feel like to be on top of Mount Everest—a long time of planning with a vision in mind,” said race organizer Juanita Allen.

Next year’s Candle Creek Half Marathon is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020.