The Qualicum Beach Residents’Association hosted an all-candidates meeting via Zoom on May 1, for the five hopefuls in the May 15 byelection for a vacant councillor position in Qualicum Beach.

The five people running (in alphabetical order) are Brian Denbigh, Sarah Duncan, Peter Kent, Anne Skipsey and Jean Young. They are vying to take the position left by Adam Walker, who became the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

Listen to the entire meeting, below.

— NEWS Staff

