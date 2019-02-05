Candidates named for Hornby Island byelection

George Buvyer and Grant Scott will run for the vacant local trustee position in the Hornby Island Local Trust Area.

The byelection will take place March 2.

The successful candidate will serve until the current term of office ends in November, 2022. The position became vacant in October, 2018, following the resignation of Tony Law.

As was originally reported by the Comox Valley Record, Law resigned amid accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

RELATED: Hornby Island trustee resigns following allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Once elected, local trustees fulfil two roles. They sit on the three-member local trust committee that has the authority to make land use plans and regulations for the relevant local trust area. Trustees also sit on the regional Islands Trust Council, which considers broader policy, operational, and financial decisions.

Local trust committees and the Islands Trust Council are mandated by the Province of British Columbia to preserve and protect the unique amenities and environment of their respective regions on behalf of Trust Area residents and all British Columbians. The Trust Area includes one island municipality, Bowen Island, which must have regard to the Object of the Islands Trust in adopting a bylaw or issuing a permit or licence.

By-elections for trustee positions in the Islands Trust are held in accordance with provincial rules set out in the Local Government Act. To provide information about the candidates, voter qualifications and registration, voting times and voting places, a formal “Notice of Election” will be published in local newspapers that circulate in the Hornby Island Local Trust Area.

Information for candidates and voters will also be available on the Islands Trust website. More information about the by-election process is available from the Chief Election Officer (phone: 250-339-4404) or by

contacting Islands Trust (phone: 250-405-5188 or via toll-free transfer 1-800-663-7867).