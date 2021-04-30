Candidates declared for Terrace city council by-election

Dave Gordon, Alexander Pietralla, Amandeep Saini and Joely Viveiros are vying for the Terrace council seat vacated by Jessica McCallum-Miller. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Four candidates have entered the race for the Terrace city council by-election.

Dave Gordon, Alexander Pietralla, Amandeep Saini and Joely Viveiros are vying for the seat, which was vacated when Jessica McCallum-Miller resigned in February. The winner of the June 5 by-election will fill the remainder of McCallum-Miller’s term which expires along with other council members in October 2022.

The deadline for anyone to challenge a candidate’s nomination is May 4. Cathy Jackson, chief elections officer, has until May 7 to make a decision on potential challenges. That date is also the deadline for candidates to withdraw their own names, or for people to withdraw their endorsement of a candidate.

Advanced voting will take place on May 26 and June 2, with the general voting day falling on June 5.

More to come.

