Candidates announced for Tofino byelection

Tofino will elect a new mayor and two new councillors on March 6.

The deadline for nominations in Tofino’s March 6 municipal byelection has officially passed with three candidates on the ballot for mayor and eight candidates running for two council seats.

The mayor seat’s became vacant after Josie Osborne was elected Mid Island – Pacific Rim MLA in October.

The three candidates running for mayor are: J.J. Belanger, Dan Law and Andrea McQuade

In order to run for mayor, both Dan Law and Andrea McQuade had to resign their council seats, meaning two new councillors are set to be elected on March 6.

The eight candidates running for those two council seats are:

Stephen Ashton

Zak Cross

Jacky Challenger

Chris Heisterman

Maddy Prince

Ali Sawyer

Cathy Thicke

Lindsay Whitefield

